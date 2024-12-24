STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $43,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.59.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $559,590.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,848,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,947,192.23. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens upgraded STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

