Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 110184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Stepan Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 76.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 409.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4,144.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

