Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 21,570 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRG

Insider Transactions at PROG

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,794.32. This represents a 21.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Todd King sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,688.49. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.