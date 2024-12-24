Stran & Company, Inc. Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024**

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRNW) recently disclosed its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. In a press release issued on December 23, 2024, the company highlighted its performance and strategic initiatives.

Get alerts:

During this period, Stran & Company executed its growth strategy by securing prominent contracts and finalizing the acquisition of strategic assets from Gander Group™. The acquired assets from Gander Group™, known for its expertise in casino continuity and loyalty programs, have bolstered Stran’s revenue prospects. The integration of these assets is projected to present significant cross-selling opportunities and operational efficiencies, paving the way for revenue growth and enhanced margins.

As per preliminary unaudited figures shared by the company, revenue is expected to increase by approximately 7.8% to reach $57 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Despite the strategic investment in Gander Group™ assets, Stran & Company maintains a robust financial position with about $17 million in cash equivalents and investments, devoid of any long-term debts as of September 30, 2024.

In his statement, Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran & Company, emphasized the company’s focus on prudent expense management and maintaining a strong balance sheet. The forthcoming financial statements are anticipated to offer further updates on the company’s performance moving forward.

It is crucial to note that the preliminary unaudited results shared in the press release are subject to accounting procedures and interim review and are thus open to adjustments.

Founded over 29 years ago, Stran & Company has evolved as a key player in the promotional products industry, specializing in intricate marketing programs utilizing promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs to enhance brand visibility and impact sales. The company’s mission is to establish enduring relationships with clients to foster lasting brand loyalty through innovative marketing strategies and technology-driven logistical support.

Forward-looking statements made in the press release are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as cautioned by the company. All forward-looking statements are derived from the company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks. It is advised to refer to the risk factors outlined in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an understanding of potential risks.

For more information on Stran & Company, Inc., interested parties can visit www.stran.com.

This press release serves as a reflection of the preliminary financial performance of Stran & Company, Inc., offering insights into its growth strategy and financial outlook for the specified period.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stran & Company, Inc.’s 8K filing here.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Recommended Stories