Strawberry Fields REIT Elects Three New Board Members in Recent Board Meeting

On December 18, 2024, Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. Stanford Gertz, Ted Lerman, and Mark L. Myers were elected as directors of the company during the board meeting held on the aforementioned date.

The newly appointed directors, Mr. Gertz, Mr. Lerman, and Mr. Myers, have been assessed by the Board and found to meet the independence standards outlined by the NYSE American. The company confirmed that there are no pre-existing agreements or affiliations between the new directors and any other party that influenced their selection. Additionally, none of the appointees hold any direct or indirect interests in transactions with the company that would constitute related party transactions under Regulation S-K Item 404(a).

Each of the newly appointed directors will receive compensation for their board service in accordance with the standard compensation arrangement for non-employee directors at Strawberry Fields REIT.

In a separate announcement, the company also disclosed the filing of Form 8-K which included the departure of directors and the election of new directors, along with the compensatory arrangements for certain officers. The company has ensured compliance with the necessary regulatory requirements and made the required disclosures as mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The recent changes are part of the strategic efforts by Strawberry Fields REIT to enhance its corporate governance framework and bring diverse expertise to its boardroom. The inclusion of Mr. Gertz, Mr. Lerman, and Mr. Myers is expected to further augment the company’s leadership and decision-making processes.

Investors and stakeholders can access further details regarding these appointments and other related information on the company’s official filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article is a summary of the recent developments at Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. as per the 8-K SEC filing dated December 18, 2024.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

