Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $18.05. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

