Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,319.82. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $37,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $37,430.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $37,200.00.

NYSE:SMC opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

