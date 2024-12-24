Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 473 shares trading hands.
Symphony International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.74.
About Symphony International
Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.
