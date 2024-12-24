TechPrecision Corporation Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

TechPrecision Corporation recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The meeting was held on December 19, 2024, where several important matters were voted upon by shareholders.

Get alerts:

A total of 9,617,525 shares of the company’s common stock were eligible to vote as of November 4, 2024, which served as the record date for the Annual Meeting. Of these, 6,902,634 shares were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following key matters were presented and voted upon at the Annual Meeting:

**Election of Directors:**

The six directors elected at the meeting were Andrew A. Levy, John A. Moore, Walter M. Schenker, Alexander Shen, General Victor E. Renuart Jr., and Robert D. Straus. Detailed voting results for each nominee were provided in the filing.

**Proposal No. 2:**

The proposal for the amendment to the Company’s 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance was not approved by the Company’s stockholders. The votes against this proposal were outlined in the filing.

**Proposal No. 3:**

Stockholders voted to ratify the selection of Marcum LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025.

**Proposal No. 4:**

The compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers, as disclosed in the Company’s Proxy Statement dated November 26, 2024, was not approved by the stockholders on a non-binding, advisory basis.

TechPrecision Corporation affirmed the voting results for each of the matters brought forward at the Annual Meeting in the filing submitted to the SEC. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Richard R. Roomberg, signed the report on behalf of the registrant as required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The outcomes of the Annual Meeting reflect the decisions made by the Company’s shareholders on various significant proposals and appointments, shaping the future direction of TechPrecision Corporation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read TechPrecision’s 8K filing here.

TechPrecision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Recommended Stories