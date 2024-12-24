Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,791.96 ($22.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,672 ($20.96). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,712 ($21.46), with a volume of 42,098 shares trading hands.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,750.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,791.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,925.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,325.84%.

Insider Activity

About Telecom Plus

In related news, insider Charles Wigoder acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.19) per share, with a total value of £3,540,000 ($4,437,758.56). Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

