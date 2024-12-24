Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 184,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 141,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 110,382 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of TPX opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

