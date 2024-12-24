The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,399.68. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 11,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $856,127.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,428.47. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,268. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SMG opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

