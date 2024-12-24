The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $198,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,620.53. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $899,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,951.96. This trade represents a 15.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Get Our Latest Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.