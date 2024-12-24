Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$2.72. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 130,950 shares changing hands.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.96 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0298643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.