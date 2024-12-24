Tidal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,687 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.