Tidal Investments LLC Sells 27,508 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,508 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

