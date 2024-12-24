Trainline (LON:TRN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 452.40 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 434.41 ($5.45), with a volume of 3782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432 ($5.42).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 475 ($5.95) to GBX 490 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 438 ($5.49) to GBX 500 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 456.25 ($5.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6,254.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 391.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 345.58.

In other news, insider Marie Lalleman purchased 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,821.36). 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

