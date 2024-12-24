Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.57 and traded as high as C$18.05. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.56. The stock has a market cap of C$241.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
