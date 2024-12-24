Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.88 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 129.10 ($1.62). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 3,015,493 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.28) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,867.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

