Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 308.89 ($3.87), with a volume of 725277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($3.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10,276.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 39,200 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($123,836.03). Corporate insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

