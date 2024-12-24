UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.28 and last traded at $198.28, with a volume of 80 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.90.

UCB Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average of $166.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

