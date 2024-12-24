ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,620,656 shares traded.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2. The stock has a market capitalization of £952,920.00, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.59.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

