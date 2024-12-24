VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 55914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $699.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 54,358 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,336,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

