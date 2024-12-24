Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.81. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 199,479 shares changing hands.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,774,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,857,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

