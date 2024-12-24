Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.81. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 199,479 shares changing hands.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.