Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 18.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 535.50 ($6.71). 448,580,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11,801% from the average session volume of 3,769,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,108.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,619,531.15). Insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

