Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 546.66 ($6.85). Approximately 449,279,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,811% from the average daily volume of 3,772,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 768.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,108. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). Also, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,336.09). Insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.