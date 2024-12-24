Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 544.50 ($6.83). Approximately 449,724,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,817% from the average daily volume of 3,773,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.26, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,108.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,336.09). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). Insiders bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

