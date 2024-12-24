Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 542 ($6.79). Approximately 447,668,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,788% from the average daily volume of 3,765,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 768.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,108.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,336.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

