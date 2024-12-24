Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $916,560.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $916,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,815,209.10. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00.
Vital Farms Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ VITL opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $48.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 214,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 364,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 288,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
