Waste Energy Corp Announces Key Changes to Board of Directors and Management

Waste Energy Corp, a company pioneering clean energy solutions through Pyrolysis technology, disclosed notable modifications to its leadership team and board of directors to suit its strategic shift from a blockchain business to a waste-to-energy conversion company.

Effective immediately, Cameron Chell, the company’s founder, has relinquished his position as Chairman of the Board to assume the role of Chairman of the Advisory Board. This shift is aimed at leveraging Mr. Chell’s entrepreneurial vision to bolster the company’s growth in the waste-to-energy sector.

Simultaneously, Shelly Murphy also resigned from her position on the Board of Directors, aligning with the company’s emphasis on sustainable energy initiatives. Waste Energy Corp expressed appreciation for Ms. Murphy’s contributions during her tenure and extended best wishes for her future endeavors.

The company announced that Scott Gallagher, currently serving as President, has been appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Under Gallagher’s guidance, Waste Energy Corp plans to expedite its mission of converting discarded plastics into clean energy using Pyrolysis technology to combat global environmental issues while generating renewable energy.

To reinforce its board, Waste Energy Corp welcomed W. Scott McBride as a new board member. Mr. McBride’s background in Environmental Sciences and experience as the founder and CEO of EnergyFX, focusing on sustainable energy via Pyrolysis, adds value to the company’s strategic goals.

In a statement, Mr. McBride conveyed his excitement about joining Waste Energy Corp’s board during this critical juncture in the company’s growth, emphasizing the importance of Pyrolysis technology in addressing waste challenges and transitioning to clean energy solutions.

Waste Energy Corp remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming waste into sustainable energy and driving innovation to support a cleaner, greener future.

About Waste Energy Corp:

Waste Energy Corp strives to redefine waste as an asset by reducing non-recyclable waste volume in landfills and converting waste plastics and used tires into clean diesel fuel using AI and Pyrolysis technologies. The company is traded on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol WAST and is an SEC-exchange act, fully reporting company.

For more information on Waste Energy Corp, visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com or refer to www.SEC.gov for investor or financial details.

Contact:

Scott Gallagher, President

(727) 417-7807

[email protected]

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

