Wedbush Raises Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.67. The stock has a market cap of C$243.78 million, a PE ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$15.43.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade purchased 15,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,248.88. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,612 shares of company stock worth $157,868. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

