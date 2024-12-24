Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $8.00. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 52,109 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 40,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

