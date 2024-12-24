Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $8.00. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 52,109 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
