Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.23. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 531,240 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
