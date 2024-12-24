Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.23. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 531,240 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 784.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

