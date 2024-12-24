Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Buys $27,000.00 in Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) Director Terence James Cryan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,079.22. This trade represents a 12.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwater Resources in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

