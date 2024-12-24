WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Buys 64,140 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 64,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,102.24.

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WILD opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.22. WildBrain Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WILD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.