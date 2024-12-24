William Blair Comments on Carnival Co. & Q1 Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.