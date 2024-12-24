Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,192,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,034 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,207,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

