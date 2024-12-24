Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,170 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kennametal by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,251,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,867 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,977,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,175,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 35.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,332,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 606,477 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $51,802.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192.70. The trade was a 51.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $578,072.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,767.44. The trade was a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

