Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $31,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,091,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,534,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 477,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 187,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

