Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading Up 40.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) rose 40.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.57). Approximately 1,171,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 155,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.83).

Windward Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £183.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3,455.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.98.

About Windward

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

