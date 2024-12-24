Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 1162062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Xometry Trading Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,356.93. The trade was a 23.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,834.64. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,519 over the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 40.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after buying an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Xometry by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 227.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

