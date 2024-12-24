Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as high as C$11.31. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 439 shares changing hands.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.
