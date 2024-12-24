York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and traded as low as $29.48. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 2,860 shares changing hands.

York Traditions Bank Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

About York Traditions Bank

(Get Free Report)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.