Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 855.53 ($10.72) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.76), with a volume of 3038386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.01).
Zegona Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.56. The company has a current ratio of 67.85, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 2.80.
Insider Activity
In other Zegona Communications news, insider Ashley G. Martin purchased 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £42,075 ($52,745.39). 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
