Zigup (LON:ZIG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 316 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 309629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.01).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.89) target price on shares of Zigup in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Zigup’s payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.
ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.
