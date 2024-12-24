ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.91 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45), with a volume of 189,817 shares.

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £36.12 million, a PE ratio of -217.06, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

