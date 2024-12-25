Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Insider Sally Herman Purchases 64,014 Shares of Stock

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman bought 64,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$75,024.41 ($46,890.26).

Abacus Storage King Stock Performance

Abacus Storage King Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from Abacus Storage King’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Abacus Storage King’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Abacus Storage King

Abacus Storage King owns, operates, and manages a self-storage operating platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company is based in Sydney, Australia. Abacus Storage King operates as a subsidiary of Abacus Storage Operations Limited.

