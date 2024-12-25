abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.81 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.41 ($0.08). 186,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,982,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.53 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -327.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 85.81%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £78,441.12 ($98,334.11). Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

