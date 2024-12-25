Adam Eltoukhy Sells 23,960 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,505,753.86. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $688,125.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $461,161.85.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $471,357.12.

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $425,085.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Samsara by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Samsara by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,307,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.