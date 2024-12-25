Alan Taylor Sells 4,182 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,761.48. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Taylor sold 12,044 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $194,510.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $707,035.10.

On Thursday, October 31st, Alan Taylor sold 8,710 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $122,985.20.

On Monday, October 14th, Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $11,805.75.

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 2.00. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

